Richard Pierce Erickson

Richard Pierce Erickson Obituary
Richard Pierce Erickson, age 91, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away May 18, 2019. Manager of Manufacturing with General Electric for 38 years. Served in the US Navy 1946-1952. In his spare time Richard enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a former member of Sons of Norway Restauration Lodge, Media, PA and The Knights of Columbus of Newtown Square, PA. Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Dolores J. (nee Nault) Erickson, Father of the late Richard H. “Leif “(Tina) Erickson, Barbara (Cyrus) Sawby, Karen (Jay) Bennett, and Donna (Darwin) Mushrush III. 11 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Thursday, May 23rd at Sacred Heart Manoa Church, Manoa & Shelbourne Rds, Havertown, PA 19083 where family and friends may call 10-10:45 AM at the Church. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made payable to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Voluntary Services (135), Coatesville, PA, 19320 or online at Coatesville.va.gov
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019
