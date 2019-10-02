|
|
Richard R. “Russ” Pottier, 87, of Glen Mills, former longtime resident of Ridley Park, died September 27, 2019. Russ was a loving husband to Ruth (nee Averell) for 64 years; the devoted father of Beth (Ted) Avil and Renee (Joseph) Perri, and beloved grandfather of Kristen, Carolyn, Caleb and Marissa. Born in Philadelphia, Russ was a graduate of Bartram High School. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. During his careers, he was a plumber for Union # 690, a project manager for Acme Markets and a crier for Judge Wright at the Media Courthouse. Russ was an active member of Christ Church Ridley Park, serving on the vestry and singing in the choir. He was a baritone in the Ridley Chorus and the West Chester Area Community Chorus. Russ loved spending time with his family, listening to music, reading, genealogy, and the beach. He had a distinctive laugh and always enjoyed having a good time. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Ridley Park, 104 Nevin Street in Ridley Park, Pa. 19078 on Tuesday, October 8th at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harlee Manor East Wing, 463 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa. 19064 Attn: Michelle Russo. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 3, 2019