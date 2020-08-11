1/
Richard S. Hoback
Richard S. Hoback, 70, of Springfield, PA, passed away on August 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1950, he was the son of the late Harold Stanley Hoback and Margaret Algae Leahey. Richard served honorably in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart Medal. He was an active member of the VFW, Vietnam Veterans and was involved with the Fox 2/7 Marines. Richard was the beloved husband of Marilyn Hoback, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage; loving father of Richard Eric Hoback, Lisa Christine Cerrito, David Michael Hoback, Deborah Ruth Gelske, Laura Kathleen Hoback, James Robert Hoback, Samantha Megan Hoback, and Chul Ha; dear brother of Judith Vinci, Linda Bryan, Christine Bielski, and Stephen Hoback; also survived by 30 grandchildren. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Delaware County Pregnancy Center, 2508 Edgmont Avenue, Chester, PA 19013, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
