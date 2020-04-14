|
|
Richard S.”Rich” “Dick”, age 94, of Folsom, PA, passed away on April 13th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Gerri (nee Malchiodi); his loving children Diane Williams (Hector) and Michael Velazquez; his cherished grandchildren Dana Marie Valazquez, Cathy Laree Kopituk, Heather Franczyk (Lee), Andrew Williams (Jillian), and his adoring great-grandchildren Grace, Tyler and Aislinn. He was predeceased by his brothers Fred and William Shimmin, and his sisters Margaret Shepherd and Winifred Deal. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Contributions in Richard’s memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070 or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400. Phoenix, AZ 85016 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020