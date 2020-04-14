Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Shimmin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. "Rich" Shimmin


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard S. "Rich" Shimmin Obituary
Richard S.”Rich” “Dick”, age 94, of Folsom, PA, passed away on April 13th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Gerri (nee Malchiodi); his loving children Diane Williams (Hector) and Michael Velazquez; his cherished grandchildren Dana Marie Valazquez, Cathy Laree Kopituk, Heather Franczyk (Lee), Andrew Williams (Jillian), and his adoring great-grandchildren Grace, Tyler and Aislinn. He was predeceased by his brothers Fred and William Shimmin, and his sisters Margaret Shepherd and Winifred Deal. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Contributions in Richard’s memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070 or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400. Phoenix, AZ 85016 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -