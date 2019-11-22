|
|
Richard T. “Dick” Ashworth of Springfield, PA passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 88. He was the husband of the late Marie (Croley) Ashworth and father of Steven T. Ashworth. With no living relatives of his own, his late wife’s family became his own and he is also survived by multiple sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Richard retired from his Systems Technician job after 32 years with Bell Telephone and his love of golf led him to a coaching position at Monsignor Bonner for 10 years. He was an avid sports fan, especially Baseball and Basketball, as well as an exceptional ping pong player. A Memorial Service will be held at O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA on Monday, November 25 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019