|
|
Richard V. Edington, age 82, of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernadette “Bernie” Edington (nee Chapman); loving father of Michael Edington; dear brother of James Edington (Dorothy), and the late Douglas Edington (the late Emma). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kitty LeRoy (the late Richard), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fair Acres Geriatric Center, Building 6, 2nd Floor, 340 N. Middletown Road, Lima, PA 19037. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019