Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Edington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard V. Edington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard V. Edington Obituary
Richard V. Edington, age 82, of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernadette “Bernie” Edington (nee Chapman); loving father of Michael Edington; dear brother of James Edington (Dorothy), and the late Douglas Edington (the late Emma). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kitty LeRoy (the late Richard), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fair Acres Geriatric Center, Building 6, 2nd Floor, 340 N. Middletown Road, Lima, PA 19037. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now