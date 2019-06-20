Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
Richard W. Edgar Obituary
1955 - 2019 Richard W. Edgar, on June 18, 2019, age 64 of Newtown Square, PA. A beloved Father, Brother and friend to so many. Born in Darby, he graduated from the Marple Newtown High School in 1973, where he participated in baseball. Growing up he played Babe Ruth Little League. He was a sales associate for over 30 years in the construction trade sales. He was most recently employed by Tri-Supply & Equipment Co. of New Castle, DE, retiring due to health reasons. Rich was an avid golfer hitting the links at least three times a week if not more. He enjoyed playing on the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Carolina’s golf courses, but where ever he could find a course he was on it. He is survived by his son S.SGT. Richard R. Edgar of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; his daughter, Ashley N. Edgar of Newtown Square; his grandson Blake Edgar. He is also survived by his siblings Sharon (Mike) Bonner of Egg Harbor, NJ, Robert M. Edgar, Jr. of Phila., PA, Dennis M. (Lauren) Edgar of Newtown Square, and Laurie Lewis of Oxford. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service on Monday eve. At 6:00 PM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall, where friends may call after 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in Rich’s name to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Hospice Unit, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa 19010
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019
