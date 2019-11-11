|
August 17, 1947 August 11, 2019 Richard W. “Rick” Guenther, formerly of Newtown Square, passed away unexpectantly at his home in The Villages, FL. August 11, 2019. Rick is predeceased by his parents Mary C. and Walter E. Guenther of Newtown Square. He is survived by his daughters Kimberly (Arnie), Cheryl (Tim), Tamera; his grandson Kai and his sister Ann (Alex). A memorial service will be held at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square on Saturday November 23rd at 10:00. The family will receive guests at 9:15. Memorial donations to The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, 800 Walnut Ln., Phila. PA 19128 ([email protected]) would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019