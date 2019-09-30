|
Richard W. Lloyd, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on September 24 at Beebe Hospital in Lewes. Born July 23, 1952 to the late Horace and Geraldine Lloyd in Chester, PA. Among his many accomplishments of 67 years were a Patient Care Associate for 42 years at Crozer Chester Medical Center. During his spare time he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, carpentry, gardening and more fishing. With a beautiful imagination and eye for detail, he was always creating something to be appreciated and awed at by those who beheld it.
Richard W. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Darlene Lloyd, his four sons Richard, Jeremy, Ryan and Justin, and seven grandchildren. He was a loving brother to Daniel, Samual, Kenneth, Harold, and sisters Janet, Ruth and Dorothy.
Funeral services will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike in Wilmington, DE on Wednesday, October 2. Visitation will be at 11:00AM with service to follow at Noon.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the , 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713 or American Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019