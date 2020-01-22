|
|
Richard W. “Dick” Patterson, age 85, formerly of Glenolden, PA passed on January 19, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born in Waltham, MA on September 15, 1934 and was married to his late wife Ann R. Patterson for 56 years. Richard was a graduate of John Bartram High School, served in the US Army and was a die hard Eagles fan. He was an active member of the Glenolden community, serving on the special police and as a board member of the Youth Athletic Club. He was a well known staple on the sidelines and in the stands at all of his children’s sporting events, coaching both football & softball, as well as an avid fan of the Glenolden Swim Team. He will be missed by all who knew him. Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann (2017) and son Richard J. (2005), as well as 3 siblings (David, Ralph, & Carol). He is survived by 2 daughters: Karen A. Craig (Thomas), Lynn M. McLaughlin (Patrick) and Daughter in Law Marie Therese Doman (Thomas). Also survived by 8 grandchildren: Scott R. Patterson (Megan), Briana M. Wolf (Jake), Kelsey E. Capuano (Steven), TJ Craig, Kaylee A. Craig, Shannon P. McLaughlin, Harry T. McLaughlin, and Karl R. McLaughlin, as well as 1 great granddaughter Maya Shea Wolf and 4 siblings: Henry, Russell, Peggy & Eleanor. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, January 23 after 6PM, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and Friday January 24 after 9:15 AM St. John Fisher, 4225 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA 19061, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations in memory of Rick Patterson to Abramson Cancer Center. Penn Medicine https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020