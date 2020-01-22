Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Dick" Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. "Dick" Patterson Obituary
Richard W. “Dick” Patterson, age 85, formerly of Glenolden, PA passed on January 19, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born in Waltham, MA on September 15, 1934 and was married to his late wife Ann R. Patterson for 56 years. Richard was a graduate of John Bartram High School, served in the US Army and was a die hard Eagles fan. He was an active member of the Glenolden community, serving on the special police and as a board member of the Youth Athletic Club. He was a well known staple on the sidelines and in the stands at all of his children’s sporting events, coaching both football & softball, as well as an avid fan of the Glenolden Swim Team. He will be missed by all who knew him. Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann (2017) and son Richard J. (2005), as well as 3 siblings (David, Ralph, & Carol). He is survived by 2 daughters: Karen A. Craig (Thomas), Lynn M. McLaughlin (Patrick) and Daughter in Law Marie Therese Doman (Thomas). Also survived by 8 grandchildren: Scott R. Patterson (Megan), Briana M. Wolf (Jake), Kelsey E. Capuano (Steven), TJ Craig, Kaylee A. Craig, Shannon P. McLaughlin, Harry T. McLaughlin, and Karl R. McLaughlin, as well as 1 great granddaughter Maya Shea Wolf and 4 siblings: Henry, Russell, Peggy & Eleanor. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, January 23 after 6PM, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and Friday January 24 after 9:15 AM St. John Fisher, 4225 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA 19061, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations in memory of Rick Patterson to Abramson Cancer Center. Penn Medicine https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -