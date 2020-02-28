Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Fatima
South Ave.
Secane, PA
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
Holy Cross Cemetery
626 Bailey Rd.
Yeadon, PA
Richard W. Regler

Richard W. Regler Obituary
Richard W. Regler passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 99. He was a former resident of Holmes. Beloved husband of Theresa A. (nee Kyle). Predeceased by his many brothers and sisters. Mr. Regler was a proud veteran of WWII and was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday after 9:30am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am in the church of Our Lady of Fatima, South Ave., Secane. Int. Holy Cross Cem.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2020
