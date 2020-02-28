|
Richard W. Regler passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 99. He was a former resident of Holmes. Beloved husband of Theresa A. (nee Kyle). Predeceased by his many brothers and sisters. Mr. Regler was a proud veteran of WWII and was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday after 9:30am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am in the church of Our Lady of Fatima, South Ave., Secane. Int. Holy Cross Cem.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2020