Richard Weathers
Richard Weathers, 88, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020, in the loving care of his wife. “Dick” was born in Lima, Delaware County to Albert J. and Mary (McGovern) Weathers. He moved to Media in 1945, where he resided for decades. Dick became a member of the Maris Grove Retirement Community in October 2007. Dick graduated from Saint James High School in 1949, and Saint Joseph’s University in 1953, with a degree in Business. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Following discharge, Dick joined his father in Sales at Weathers Garage and became a Partner and Sales Manager when the company reorganized in 1960 as Weathers Dodge. Dick retired in 1995. He was an Eagle Scout and he volunteered with the Optimist Club, the Board of Elections, Media Historical Archives, Nativity BVM church, and Maris Grove. Dick was an avid reader, loved to tell a good joke, eat ice cream, and work in his garden. He was dearly loved for 62 years by his wife Ruth (Woodall). He was predeceased by a son, John Richard, Jr., and a granddaughter, Christina Marie Kent. He is survived by his children, Joanne (Leo) Skladany, Mary (Michael) Kent, Michael (Cathy Courts), Ruth (Gary) Bachman, Maureen (Dave) Hoy, Thomas (Susan Hopkins), eleven grandsons, six granddaughters, a great-grandson, and his sisters, Gail Hessler, and Patricia and Barbara Weathers. Dick professed that his proudest accomplishments were finding a wonderful wife and raising a loving family. Private services will be held at Nativity BVM Church on Friday, May 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Divine Providence Village (dgdpcommunities.org), or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
Nativity BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
