Rita Buckley Connolly, of Bryn Mawr, PA., age 66, died at home on November 12, 2019 of metastatic breast cancer. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her beloved husband of 33 years Patrick J. Connolly, 64, formerly of Scranton, PA. Ms. Connolly graduated from Notre Dame High School (Lawrenceville, NJ) and earned three advanced degrees including a BA with honors from Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia, PA; an MA from Bryn Mawr College Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Bryn Mawr, PA; and a Juris Doctor from Temple University School of Law, Philadelphia, PA. During her senior year in college, she studied abroad for one semester in London, England completing courses in history and government one of which was taught at the Houses of Parliament by a sitting Member of Parliament. Ms. Connolly’s professional life was rich and varied in positions spanning organized medicine, government and human services. Early in her career, she worked at the Philadelphia Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Health, Education & Welfare under the leadership of Secretary Joseph Califano where she met her husband Patrick J. Connolly in 1979. During law school, Ms. Connolly clerked for the three (3) Philadelphia law firms of Duane, Morris, Schnader, Harrison, Segal & Lewis and Sweeney, Sheehan & Spencer. She also served on the legal staff of the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Compensation Board under the Chairmanship of Perrin Hamilton, Esq. Following law school, Ms. Connolly was affiliated with several prestigious health care entities including: the American College of Physicians, the Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University and VHA, Inc. Ms. Connolly ended her career in the nonprofit sector serving for fourteen years as the Executive Director of the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, Inc. Honoring her achievements, the Rita Buckley Connolly award was created by the Board of Directors to pay tribute to future outstanding Agency contributions. Upon her retirement, Ms. Connolly served as adjunct faculty at St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in healthcare law and ethics, healthcare policy, and epidemiology and public health. Meaning, joy and inspiration throughout her life were provided first and foremost by her beloved spouse Patrick J. Connolly, along with maternal grandparents Thomas and Helen Heitzman (deceased), as well as her maternal uncles Martin Heitzman, M.D. (deceased), and James Tini, Esq. Among her hero’s were: John Claude Baker (deceased), John D. Devlin, MD., John R. Donaphon, MBA, CPA, Christine Grant, PhD, Alan M. Lerner, Esq (deceased), Jane McNeil (Mrs. Rory) and Mary Z.V. Wachterhauser, Esq. Cherished friends are thanked for all their undeserved kindness especially: Carole Alexy (deceased), Bill Baldwin, Kelvin Braha, Mela Brin, Mary Capuzzi, Peg Dierkers, Ernie Derrickson, Jr., John R. Donaphon, Shelley C. Dugan, Esq., Christine Grant, PhD, James Gillespie, Jean Haab, MD, Roberta Hacker, Matthew Illich, Lorie and Peter Kaso, Anne G. Kelly, Vicki L. Kushto, Esq., John E. Lafferty, Luba Lomanz, Nina Malone, Shannon Marriott, Mary and Skip Scavello, Mary Scout, Mrs. Eileen Schulz, Daniel Schachter, Esq., Stephanie Steinberg, Mary Z.V. Wachterhauser, Esq., and Shanika Womack. According to treasured friends, Ms. Connolly will be remembered for her care, compassion, loyalty and generosity, her love of reading and quest for knowledge, her intelligence, and her deep love and devotion to her late husband Patrick J. Connolly. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday November 16th from 9 to 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA . Interment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019