Rita C. Liszewski, (nee Denaro), 93 of Berwyn, PA, passed away on April 16, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1927, she was the daughter of the late Consolato and Rose “Mastro” (nee Mastrogiovanni) Denaro. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Liszewski; loving mother of Theodore Liszewski (Cathy) and Denise J. Liszewski; adoring grandmother of Adrianne Hornberger (Kenny); caring great-grandmother of Madelynn, William Theodore, and Anthony.Predeceased by her sister Thelma M. DuPoldt (nee Denaro) Services and interment will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus restrictions. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020