Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Liszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita C. (Denaro) Liszewski


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita C. (Denaro) Liszewski Obituary
Rita C. Liszewski, (nee Denaro), 93 of Berwyn, PA, passed away on April 16, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1927, she was the daughter of the late Consolato and Rose “Mastro” (nee Mastrogiovanni) Denaro. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Liszewski; loving mother of Theodore Liszewski (Cathy) and Denise J. Liszewski; adoring grandmother of Adrianne Hornberger (Kenny); caring great-grandmother of Madelynn, William Theodore, and Anthony.Predeceased by her sister Thelma M. DuPoldt (nee Denaro) Services and interment will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus restrictions. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -