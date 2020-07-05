Rita Curry

Rita Dougherty Curry, 74 passed away peacefully at Taylor Hospice on July 1, 2020. She was born and raised in East Lansdowne and a proud graduate of a St. Cyril’s and Archbishop Prendergast High School. Rita resided in Collingdale, raising her 2 daughters prior to moving to Glenolden in 2010. Rita was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, passionate music lover and loving “Nanny” to her grandchildren. She worked as a compassionate caretaker at Little Flower Manor and Glendale Estates over the past 44 years. She is predeceased by her parents John and Dorothy Kane Dougherty and her brothers Jerry and Donald Dougherty. She is survived by her two daughters Kim Curry Kelly(Kevin) and Karen Curry Pollag (Joseph), grandchildren Nicole Kelly Reilly(Owen), Kevin (Tienika), Andrew and Jaclyn Kelly and Colin and Nicholas Pollag, great grandchildren Kelly Anne, Caroline and KJ., brothers Walter and Robert J, Dougherty and her beloved fur babies Ditto and Coffee. Memorial Service: 7pm Wednesday July 8, 2020 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 Visitation: 6:30-7pm at the funeral home. Burial Private In lieu of flowers, contributions to Crozer Keystone Hospice 200 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: ww.mcgfh.com