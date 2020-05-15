Rita (Hayworth) Doyle
1940 - 2020
(1940-2020) Rita Doyle (nee Hayworth) age 79, a 50 year resident of Tinicum passed away on May 13, 2020. Beloved mother of Kevin Doyle, Michael Doyle and the late Thomas Doyle; dear sister of Franny, Terry and the late Dot, Lorraine and Jackie. Also survived by six grandchildren Matt, Samantha, Kristen, Madison, Steven and Ixchel. Services and Interment will be held privately due to Covid-19 restrictions. Friends and family not attending can view the services live starting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at: www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/ In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Ben’s Community Meal, 930 W. State St., Milwaukee WI 53233 would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss! I am grateful that I was able to be apart of Rita's life this past year and a half. We made a great team and had so much fun on a daily basis. I will miss saying good morning sunshine walking through the door and seeing her face light up! I will truly miss her.
Deneen Chapis
May 15, 2020
Beautiful picture of a beautiful woman. Sorry for your loss. One of her caregivers.
Ellen Jones
Acquaintance
