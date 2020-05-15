(1940-2020) Rita Doyle (nee Hayworth) age 79, a 50 year resident of Tinicum passed away on May 13, 2020. Beloved mother of Kevin Doyle, Michael Doyle and the late Thomas Doyle; dear sister of Franny, Terry and the late Dot, Lorraine and Jackie. Also survived by six grandchildren Matt, Samantha, Kristen, Madison, Steven and Ixchel. Services and Interment will be held privately due to Covid-19 restrictions. Friends and family not attending can view the services live starting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at: www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/ In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Ben’s Community Meal, 930 W. State St., Milwaukee WI 53233 would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.