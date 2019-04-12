Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Rita F. DelGuidice (nee Varrasse), age 71 of Folcroft, passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the Hospice at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. She was born December 3, 1947 in Philadelphia and is the loving daughter of Rita Falconio Varrasse and the late John Varrasse. Rita was a graduate of Delaware County Community College with an Associate degree in Accounting. She retired as a Vice President from PNC Bank in Philadelphia. Mrs. DelGuidice enjoyed Bowling, crocheting and was known for her gourmet cooking. Beloved wife of the late Stephen J. DelGuidice Jr; devoted mother of Stephen J. DelGuidice III (Kelly Battaglia); dear sister of Raymond Varrasse, Patricia Walker, Celesta Severtsen and Anita Pomeroy. Also survived by her great grandson Layne Webber Family and friends are invited to the Viewing Monday April 15, 2019 from 12noon – 2pm at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA. A Prayer Service will immediately follow at 2pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 13, 2019
