Rita Fries

Rita Andrews Fries, age 90, a resident of Lima Estates for 14 years, formerly of Upland, PA, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Rita attended Franklin Elementary School and was a graduate of Chester High School, Class of 1948, moving to Upland, PA in 1962. Mrs. Fries was employed at Lincoln Stores, she was a payroll clerk at Medford Meats for 15 years, had also worked at 3 J's Speed Shop in Chester, PA, and later as a cook for the convent of The Church of Our Lady of Charity. Rita was a devout Catholic and a founding contributing parishioner of the Church of Our Lady of Charity, Brookhaven, PA. She was a former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Chester, PA and participated with the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. She was a member of Sacred Heart Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Monday "no name club" for more than 50 years and 45 years with the "Tuesday nighters" as well as assisting with Riddle Hospital Support Group. She enjoyed bowling and was on St. Michaels's Bowling League and was the treasurer and bowled with Medford's League. Rita also enjoyed her vacations in Florida, her trips to Atlantic City Casinos and spending time with her family. She loved cooking for family gatherings and hosted Christmas Eve dinner for many years. Rita was blessed with many friends and caring staff members at Lima Estates. Wife of the late Raymond Fries, who passed in 1996; Daughter of the late James and Julia Volpe Andrews; sister of the late Dominic Andrews, Mary Jacono, Dolores Miller, Anna Thomas and Louise Jaworsky Survivors: Son: Raymond Fries of Orlando, FL Daughter: Ruth (Donald) Davies of Brookhaven, PA Granddaughters: Julie and Diana Also survived by nephews, James (Jeep) Jacono of Claymont, DE, Robert (Peggy) Miller of Yulee, FL, and niece, Barbara (James) Walls of Tampa, FL, among many others Visitation: Wednesday, August 5th after 10:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, August 5th at 11:00AM at the church. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of Our Lady of Charity at the above address.