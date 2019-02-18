|
Rita M. Haley (nee Fani), 85 of West Chester, PA, died February 15, 2019 in Crozer Keystone Hospice Residence in Ridley Park. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph T. Haley. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Rapino) Fani. Rita resided in West Chester for over 13 years and formerly lived in Collingdale for 44 years. Rita was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and was devoted to her faith, her family and her home. Rita most enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her four children, Don (Terry), Beth (Joe) Kelly, Kathy (Frank) Hagan and Michael, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Maryann Arner and Christina Dalo. Rita is preceded in death by her sisters, Palma McCue, Barbara Brocco and Antoinette Smeltzer. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:30 am -11 am at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 1325 E. Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment will be held in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610.696.1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019