Rita M. Huczko (nee Antonucci) of Havertown, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is the beloved wife of 60 years to the late John R. Huczko. She is the loving mother of Maryann (Scott Jones) Huczko, Judith Lynn Huczko, and Christopher J. (Cheryl Hickey) Huczko. She is the devoted grandmother of Stephen P. (Tracey) McCloskey, Katie Huczko, and Juliann Huczko and the great grandmother of Timothy James and Mila Grace. She is also the sister of Joseph, John, and the late Tony Antonucci. Mrs. Huczko is a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls. Mrs. Huczko was very active in the non-profit group Youth Aid, which encourages the youth of America to find their talents and use them for the greater good of their community. Rita had worked with that group since it’s inception. In Rita’s younger years, Rita would open her doors on holidays for any officer that had to work, so they could enjoy a hot meal and she would prepare food and drinks and have her husband, John deliver them to the police station. She loved her township. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm and Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9 am to 9:50 am in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 East Eagle Road, Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083 and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 am in Sacred Heart Church Manoa and Shelbourne Roads Havertown, Pa. . The interment will be in St. Denis Cemetery. www.stretchfuneralhome.com
