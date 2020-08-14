Rita M. Zippi (nee Acciavatti) 89, of Wildwood Crest, Media & South Philadelphia passed on August 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony P “Tony”. Survived by Barbara Zippi-Och (late Robert Och); Anthony P., Jr (Victoria); Stephen P. Sr. (Patricia); Lucy Masse (Stephen). 9 grandchildren; Marianne (Jason) Johnston; Stephen, Jr (Christy) Zippi; Angela (Brett) Barratt; Rachael (Sam) Milakofsky; Anthony George Zippi; Paul (Tori Ragni) Zippi; Maria (Anthony) Stumpo; Elizabeth Zippi; Sarah (Jacob) Liptrap. 12 great grandchildren Zippi: Avia, Bianca, Stephen III, Gianna; Ryan, Liam, Luca & Evan Johnston; Brandon & Brooklynn Barratt; Saylor & Braylen Milakofsky. Daughter of Guido Acciavatti & Lucia Nobilio of Loreto Aprutino, Italy. One of eight, survived by brother John Acciavatti (late Jean) & Sisters-in-law Grace (Raymond) Acciavatti & Ann (Orlando) Acciavatti & predeceased by Anna (Domenic, Joseph) Spica Messina; Erma (Vincent) Di Giulio; William “Billy” Acciavatti; Livia (Lawrence) Cappetto; & Sister-In-laws Elvira (Dolly) Anthony Palidora & Stella (Al Alberts) Albertini. Born Flag Day June 14, 1931, Rita had a zest for life, looked to her Faith to guide her, embraced her Italian heritage & kept wit & humor that could make you smile. Wife, Mother, Grandmom, GG, Sister, Aunt, Godmother & Friend, she was a ‘48 graduate of Hallahan High School for Girls, worked for Al Alberts Showcase; Kelly Girls; Mid-Atlantic Bank Mgr & Cape May County Social Services in addition to family run business of Capri Kitchens & TZ Construction. She was Girard Estate Cub Scout Leader, treasurer of numerous organizations including Soroptimist International of the Americas of Cape May County and Maris Grove Players Club & Treasure Chest. An early resident of Maris Grove she was an active volunteer, performer & billiards champion; made comfort blankets, played cards and was a Eucharistic Minister at St.Thomas the Apostle & Rose Court. Private Services Contributions for Memorial Chalice to Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Road Paoli, PA 19301 or Providence Animal Center, Laura Masse Kennel, 555 Sandy Bank Rd Media, PA 19063 Attn: Tara Summers. Memorial messages www.danjolell.com