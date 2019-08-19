|
Rita Rapattoni (nee Mastaccio), age 96 on August 17, 2019. A long time resident of Springfield. Rita and her late husband Edward owned Rapattoni Upholstery for over 30 years where Rita was an Interior Decorator. She also worked for Philadelphia Pants Factory during World War II. Her favorite job may have been as a Lunch Room and Teachers Aide at the Sabold School in Springfield where she worked from 1981-1994. She loved the children and they loved her. Rita was a long time resident of Springfield and a long time member of St. Francis Assisi Church. Rita also loved to cook, especially Italian specialties. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward N. Rapattoni. Devoted mother of Barbara A. Giunta (Tony) and Carmel Hemsarth (Kim). Loving grandmother of Lauren Giunta-Moore (Will) and Tony Giunta, and Michael Hemsarth. Sister of Theresa Milano and Frank Mostaccio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: Wednesday at 11:00 AM in Saint Francis Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Int. Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the above named church. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019