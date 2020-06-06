Rita Szczurek
1945 - 2020
Rita T. Szczurek (January 20, 1945-June 05, 2020) (nee Tumolo) on June 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving wife of William “Bill the cop”. Dear mom of Karen Kolb (William) and Richard (Cheryl). Grammy of Genevieve and William IV. Sister of Joseph Tumolo (Francine). Due to current restrictions, there will be a public memorial mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers family would prefer donations to Jewish Board Harlem Child Development Center, 34 West 139 St., New York, 10037. www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
