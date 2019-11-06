|
|
Rita C. Varrasse (Nee Falconio), age 98, a longtime resident of Glenolden, PA. peacefully passed away on November 4, 2019 comforted by her family. Born in Philadelphia on May 20, 1921 and raised in South Philadelphia. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Brinton Manor. Rita was sharp witted, loved to cook and liked to pass the time doing many arts and crafts. Predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Lucy Falconio, her husband John J. Varrasse, and daughter, Rita Del Guidice. She is survived by, Raymond (Faith) Varrasse, Patricia Walker, Celesta (Michael) Severtsen, Anita (Barry) Pomeroy; grandchildren, Stephen DelGuidice, Jennifer Riggs, Nicholas Varrasse, Aaron Severtsen; sisters, Norma (Howard) Roberts, Martha Scalfo, Also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9:00-9:45am Saturday, November, 9, 2019 at The Church of Saint George 11 E. Lamont Ave. Glenolden PA, followed by her Funeral mass at 10:00am. Burial, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial donations in Rita’s name may be made to the or to the Napa Valley Support Services 1700 2nd Street Suite 212 Napa, CA. 94559 or by visiting www.napavalleysupportservices.org; St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Source Code: IIQ190788777, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting or to Calvary Church of Santa Ana 1010 N. Tustin Ave, Santa Ana CA 92705 or by visiting www.calvarylife.org.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 7, 2019