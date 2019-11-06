Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Church of St. George
11 E. Lamont Ave.
Glenolden, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. George
11 E. Lamont Ave.
Glenolden, PA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Varrasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Varrasse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Varrasse Obituary
Rita C. Varrasse (Nee Falconio), age 98, a longtime resident of Glenolden, PA. peacefully passed away on November 4, 2019 comforted by her family. Born in Philadelphia on May 20, 1921 and raised in South Philadelphia. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Brinton Manor. Rita was sharp witted, loved to cook and liked to pass the time doing many arts and crafts. Predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Lucy Falconio, her husband John J. Varrasse, and daughter, Rita Del Guidice. She is survived by, Raymond (Faith) Varrasse, Patricia Walker, Celesta (Michael) Severtsen, Anita (Barry) Pomeroy; grandchildren, Stephen DelGuidice, Jennifer Riggs, Nicholas Varrasse, Aaron Severtsen; sisters, Norma (Howard) Roberts, Martha Scalfo, Also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9:00-9:45am Saturday, November, 9, 2019 at The Church of Saint George 11 E. Lamont Ave. Glenolden PA, followed by her Funeral mass at 10:00am. Burial, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial donations in Rita’s name may be made to the or to the Napa Valley Support Services 1700 2nd Street Suite 212 Napa, CA. 94559 or by visiting www.napavalleysupportservices.org; St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Source Code: IIQ190788777, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting or to Calvary Church of Santa Ana 1010 N. Tustin Ave, Santa Ana CA 92705 or by visiting www.calvarylife.org.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -