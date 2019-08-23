|
1950-2019 Ritamarie Ann DeRosa Frey, 69, of Ridley Park died August 23, 2019 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rita Rivelli DeRosa. Rita was a graduate of Saint Maria Goretti High School in Philadelphia and Penn State University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Health Planning Administration in 1973. She received an RN Nursing Diploma from Einstein Medical Center and pursued a career in Nursing while raising her family. In 1991, Rita received a Jurist Doctor Degree from Temple University Law School which enabled her to hold various Executive Director Positions including Samaritan Hospice, Moorestown, NJ, Claymont Community Center, Claymont, DE, of the Delaware Valley, Ursuline Academy, Director of Campus Ministry, Wilmington, DE and President of her alma mater, Saint Maria Goretti. Rita finished her career as an Assistant District Attorney for Delaware County. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church. Rita is survived by her husband, James R. Frey; her sons, Timothy Frey (Gigi) and Peter Frey (Janel); her sisters, Connie Kelly (James), Eileen Costantino (Anthony) and Lorraine DeRosa; her grandchildren, Ethan, Kora, Eddie and Max; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the above church. www.whiteluttrell.com
