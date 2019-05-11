|
|
Robert "Rabbit" Richardson, age 76, of Upland, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was a retired Local 921 Painter and was a member and coach of the Upland Athletic Club. He loved his family and the vacations they took. Robert enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, going to the casinos, reading, and playing computer games. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and will be sadly missed by all his loved ones.
He was the son of late Harry and Mary Richardson, father of the late Kenneth Richardson, and brother of the late Margaret Borreggine.
Survivors: his loving wife of 56 years: Rosemary Richardson; his children: Robert (Sherri), Sherri (Dave), Jerry (Joan), and Nancy (John); siblings: Elizabeth (Richard), James (Dolores), Marie, Harry, Leroy (Josephine), and Gloria (Charles); grandchildren: Renai, Shane, Katrina, Kenny, Kristin, David, Lauren, Gabryelle, Stephanie, Matthew, Jonathan, and Nicole; and 9 great grandchildren, all of whom he loved greatly.
Visitation: Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and Friday morning from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Friday at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com., age 76, of Upland, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was a retired Local 921 Painter and was a member and coach of the Upland Athletic Club. He loved his family and the vacations they took. Robert enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, going to the casinos, reading, and playing computer games. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and will be sadly missed by all his loved ones.
He was the son of late Harry and Mary Richardson, father of the late Kenneth Richardson, and brother of the late Margaret Borreggine.
Survivors: his loving wife of 56 years: Rosemary Richardson; his children: Robert (Sherri), Sherri (Dave), Jerry (Joan), and Nancy (John); siblings: Elizabeth (Richard), James (Dolores), Marie, Harry, Leroy (Josephine), and Gloria (Charles); grandchildren: Renai, Shane, Katrina, Kenny, Kristin, David, Lauren, Gabryelle, Stephanie, Matthew, Jonathan, and Nicole; and 9 great grandchildren, all of whom he loved greatly.
Visitation: Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and Friday morning from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Friday at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in Daily Times on May 12, 2019