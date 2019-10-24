|
1952-2019 On Tuesday, October 22, Robert A. “Bob,” “Catch” Cacciatore, loving husband, father & grandfather, passed away at the age of 66. Bob was born on December 18, 1952 to the late Vincenzo and Angelina Piotti Cacciatore. He was raised in Eddystone, PA. 46 years ago, Bob met the love of his life, Deni Cacciatore & 42 years ago they were married. They resided on Virginia Ave. in Milmont Park for the last 39 years. As a lifelong resident of Delaware County, Bob graduated from Ridley High School in 1971. He proudly served as a medic in the US Army, was a sharpshooter and received the National Defense Service Medal. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era. Bob was an extremely hard working man who just retired in 2019. He worked for American Airlines, formerly US Airways, as a Fleet Service Agent for 30 years. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church, and the , Fox Smith #4845 in Tinicum. Bob was a true jack of all trades and could fix anything. He could make anyone laugh & was a loyal friend. His favorite pastime was fishing & he enjoyed traveling, going to the beach & was a Philadelphia sports fan. Above all, Bob loved spending time with his adoring family. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Vincent Robert Cacciatore & sister, Jeanette Eusden. He is survived by his wife, Deni; children Kimberly Cacciatore Wright & Eddie Cacciatore (Kasie); grandchildren Angelina Cacciatore & Brandin Wright, and brothers Joseph & Dominick Cacciatore. Visitation: 7-9 PM Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 and 8:30-9:15 AM Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to USO, Phila. Int’l Airport, 8500 Essington Ave., Terminal E, Phila. PA 19153 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019