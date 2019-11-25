|
Robert A. Dukes Sr. "Butch" age 83 of Collingdale passed away on November 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Butch retired from Emery Freight Company where he worked for 35 years.
He was also a member of the Teamster Union Local # 407.
He is predeceased by his parents Floyd and Mary Dukes, grandson Michael C. April, sister Mary Dougherty and brother Floyd "Hank" Dukes.
Survivors: Beloved husband of Margaret Dukes, loving father of Robert A. Jr, John (Janet), Steve (Donna), Floyd, Cookie April, Joe, and Joan (Tom) Kelly, cherished grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 14 and great great grandfather of 1.
Funeral Mass: 11am, Wed. Nov 27, 2019 at St Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale PA. 19023
Viewing: 9-10:45 in the church
Burial: Private
Published in Daily Times on Nov. 25, 2019