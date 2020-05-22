On Sunday May 17th, 2020, Robert A. Kling, of Prospect Park, PA, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away after an extended illness at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife Jean (Coakley) Kling, his son Robert Francis Kling, his three step-children Matthew Scheidly, Scott Scheidly and Holly Ladigoski, as well as her two children Madelyn and Teagan, his granddaughter Violet Kling, sister Catherine (Joe) Finley, Barbara (Joe) Organek, and Bernadette (Jim) Fissel and his loving nephew, nieces, and cousins. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and posted on www.olearyfuneral.com. Arr O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.