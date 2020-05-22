Robert A. Kling
On Sunday May 17th, 2020, Robert A. Kling, of Prospect Park, PA, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away after an extended illness at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife Jean (Coakley) Kling, his son Robert Francis Kling, his three step-children Matthew Scheidly, Scott Scheidly and Holly Ladigoski, as well as her two children Madelyn and Teagan, his granddaughter Violet Kling, sister Catherine (Joe) Finley, Barbara (Joe) Organek, and Bernadette (Jim) Fissel and his loving nephew, nieces, and cousins. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and posted on www.olearyfuneral.com. Arr O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)

Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
