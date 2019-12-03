Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Martino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Martino Obituary
Robert A. Martino, 76, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on November 30, 2019. Bob was the dear brother of Raymond R. Martino (Rosemary); predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Villa) Martino; also survived by his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 10-11 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 and to his Funeral Service 11 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Maris Grove is offering a free shuttle service for residents to and from the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -