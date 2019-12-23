|
Robert A. McGowan, Jr., age 82 of Ridley Park, PA (formerly of Wildwood Crest, NJ) passed on to Heaven Monday, December 23, 2019 after a short illness. Beloved husband of Frances Ann Thomas McGowan for 59 years; father of 7 children: Mary Kelly (John) of Wildwood Crest, NJ, Bob McGowan III (Sheila) of Richmond, VA, Roseanne P. Bradley (John III) of Prospect Park, PA, Kathleen Silvestri (Mike) of Prospect Park, PA, Marty McGowan (Shelli) of Prospect Park, Stephen McGowan (Jenne) of Springfield, PA and John N. McGowan (Kelly) of Ridley Park, PA, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bob was born and raised in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia and married the love of his life on May 14, 1960, moving to Prospect Park to raise his family. Bob worked for GE and Lockheed Martin for 38 years before retiring to Wildwood Crest, NJ. He returned to Delaware County 5 years ago, joining St. Madeline’s Church where he was a cantor and member of the choir. Bob was an original member of the Blue-Grey Voices Choir. Visitation will be held in St. Madeline’s Church Monday, December 30th from 9:00 – 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Madeline’s “Keep Cool Campaign”, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078, would be appreciated
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 28, 2019