Robert A. “Bob” Morrison (1945-2020) Robert A. “Bob” Morrison, 74, of Ridley Park died November 17, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles and Edna A. Reiher Morrison and resided in Briarcliffe and Glenolden before moving to his late residence 44 years ago. Bob is a graduate of John Bartram High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the Delaware County Daily Times as a Pressman and previously worked for the Evening and Sunday Bulletin and the Philadelphia Inquirer. Bob was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Nebraska Corn Huskers fan. He enjoyed casino trips and filling in puzzle books. Bob loved science and nature programs, but most important was his family. Bob was predeceased by his brothers, Edward Morrison and Christian Morrison. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Isabelle R. Martin Morrison; his children, Patricia A. Strunk (Jason) and Robert A. Morrison, Jr.; also, nieces, a nephew and a cousin. Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of your choice
