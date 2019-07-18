Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
Robert A. Wassell, Sr., age 78, a longtime Clifton Heights resident passed away suddenly on July 17, 2019. Bob was born in Philadelphia to the late Lee and Dorothy Wassell. He is a 1959 graduate of Germantown High School. He was a lifetime member of ITU Local 1210 where he served as treasurer. Bob was a past President and longtime Board of Director of the Clifton Heights PAL. Bob served on the Clifton Heights 4th of July Committee for many years. He also enjoyed golfing and was a member of St. Eugene Church in Primos. Survivors: Loving wife of 58 years, Marie E. (Marino) Wassell; children, Bob (Cindy) Wassell, Jr., Bill (Adrienne) Wassell, Debbie (Chris) Tangi and Jeff (Laura) Wassell; grandchildren, Shawn, Ashley, Bob III, Alex, Jessica, Nick, Ben, Jeff, Jr., Vincent and Louis; great grandson, Will and nephew, Bob F. “Fuzz” Wassell. Visitation: Wednesday, 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights and Thursday 9:30 am at St. Eugene Church 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos. Funeral Mass: Thursday, 10:30 am at St. Eugene Church. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Clifton Heights PAL P.O. Box 50 Clifton Heights, PA 19018. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019
