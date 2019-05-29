|
|
Dr. Robert Alan Schweizer, dedicated physician, loving father, husband, and friend died unexpectedly at his home in Middletown, PA on May 26, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA on November 15, 1953 to Edward Schweizer and Karen Johnson Schweizer (later Smith). In 1961 his family moved to Newark, DE so that his father, a chemist, could take a faculty position at the University of Delaware. In 1965 Dr. Schweizer’s parents divorced and his father re-married Joy Baldwin. Along with his brothers, sister and step sisters, Dr. Schweizer spent his formative years in Newark. He ultimately attended the University of Delaware followed by Thomas Jefferson University, where he received his Medical Degree. While attending medical school Dr. Schweizer met the love of his life, Valerie Mae Schweizer. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on September 3, 1977. Within a few years they had four children: Michael, Andrew, Alison and David Schweizer. He loved cooking for family, gardening and documenting life from behind his camera. Dr. Schweizer was uncompromising in life and always functioned according to how he thought the world should be. As a physician, this meant never denying someone the care they needed, regardless of ability to pay, and providing each of his patients the time they needed to heal both mind and body. In addition to running an internal medicine practice alongside his wife and daughter, Dr. Schweizer worked for several non-profit organizations including Elwyn Inc. and more recently caring for the Sisters of St. Francis at Assisi House. His generosity of spirit extended well beyond his practice. Through the years he welcomed many of his children’s friends – many who were often struggling in their own home lives – under his protective wing. A larger than life figure, he was an intellectual force and through the multitudes of lives he touched, bent the world a little closer to being the place we all want to live in. Dr. Schweizer is survived by his wife and partner, Valerie Schweizer, his four children, his grandchildren (Charles and Norah Schweizer), his brothers (Edward and Paul Schweizer; Thomas and Jonathan Smith), sister (Elizabeth Yaffe), step sisters (Catherine McConnell, Kim Camp and Sarah Wood), step mother Joy Schweizer, and countless nieces, nephews and friends. His spark lives on in his family and in those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, contribution checks can be made to: Cityteam 634 Sproul St, Chester, PA 19013.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019