Robert Allen Young (Bob), 81, of Earleville, MD, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020 at 1:01 AM, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Altoona, PA on February 3, 1939 and was the son of the late Howard Charles Young and Irene Bertha Reeder. He was also preceded in death by his sister Patricia Ann Young and brother Howard Charles Jr. Bob was a loving husband, father and Pop-pop. He was a hard worker, provider and great friend to many. He was a master carpenter, cabinet maker and jack of all trades. His hobbies included boating and working on projects with his kids, grandkids and friends. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, his three daughters Barbara Klein (Mark), Debby Catling (John), Sheri Connor (Mike), and his son Robert Jr. (Kathy). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. The family will be having a private service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/nca/donate or call (800)-272-3900.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.