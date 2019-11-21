|
1950 - 2019 Robert “Bob” C. Hagan, Jr., age 69 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born and raised in the “West End” of Chester, PA. Bob proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Navy. He was an operator for the Sun Oil Refinery in Marcus Hook, where he retired after 25 years of service. Before and after retirement, Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife Cathy throughout the US and Abroad, and especially Hawaii. He also enjoyed the beach, fishing and spending time with family. Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy B. Hagan; 2 daughters, Camie Bailey (Brian) and Jennifer Rees (Kevin); 7 grandchildren, Ryan Bailey, Samantha Davis, Emily Bailey, Amy Bailey, Kyle Rees, Nathan Rees and Ellie Rees; 3 great granddaughters and 2 brothers, Alex and Harold, Jr. Hagan. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Lillian and Harold Hagan, Sr. and his biological father. Our love for him will continue to live through memories that have filled our hearts. He will be sadly missed by all that loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Wilmington Veterans Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19805 A visitation will be held on Monday December 2, at 5pm followed by a Celebration of Bob’s life at 6pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Burial will be held privately. For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019