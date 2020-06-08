Robert C. Hickman, age 65 of Brookhaven, passed away on June 2, 2020. Born and raised in Chester, Robert graduated from Chester High School before going on to Williamson Trade School. He then discovered his love for the arts, especially painting and music, and decided to attend the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia. Robert was a true artist, finding inspiration for his paintings in his everyday life. He also enjoyed all types of music, but especially loved singing and playing guitar in numerous Blues Bands. He is predeceased by his mother Diana Hickman who he cared for for many years, as well as his sister. Robert leaves behind family and friends who will miss him dearly.