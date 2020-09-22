It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Robert St. Clair of Rio Grande, NJ (formerly Brookhaven, PA) on September 20th at the age of 97 years young. Bob (aka “HB”/handsome Bob) will be lovingly remembered by his children Joann Strarner, Michael St. Clair (Betsy), and Mitzy Calabrese (Rick). Grandfather to Kelly (Starner) Spennato, Melody (Starner) Napiorski, Josh Starner, Ricky, Derek, Christian Calabrese, Tina, and Michaela St. Clair; in addition to 6 great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his 1st wife of 3 years Gladys Cappello (1958); his second wife of 14 years, Tina Trofa (1974) and his 3rd wife of 32 years, Lillian (Leonard) Converse (2010). Bob was born in Mahanoy City, PA during the Great Depression. At age 18 he moved to Philadelphia. He was drafted into the US Army in 1943 before receiving an honorable discharge in 1948. During WWII he served proudly throughout the Philippines where he received 2 Medals of Honor. Upon return he started a 36 year career with the Philadelphia Gas Works. Bob raised his family in Brookhaven, PA on Victor Ave. until his retirement in 1986. Upon retirement he split his time between Rio Grande, NJ and Sarasota, FL doing what he did best, enjoying retirement. Bob was a fixture hanging with his boys at Owens Pub (for whom the bell tolls). He was the oldest living member of the North Wildwood Elks Club, where he played pinochle every Wednesday and danced every Friday and Saturday night until covid restrictions went into place. He loved his 2/2/2 at Cleary’s restaurant. Bob was an honorary coach on the West Chester Rustin Football staff, assisting his son where he walked the sidelines since 2006. He was an avid sports fan, supporting all Philly teams. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Angels Church in Cape May Court House. He will be remembered as a man that was part of the greatest generation of all, that lived life to its fullest, and always would bring a smile to your face. He never got old, even at 97. Services will be held Friday September 25th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Aston, PA. Public viewing 9:30-10:15 a.m. followed by mass 10:30. Private Burial to follow In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert St. Clair’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project support.woundedwarriorproject.org