Robert D. Crane Sr., age 70 of Thornton, PA passed away on July 14, 2019 at home after a five and a half year battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Lester, PA to the late George & Emma Reinert Crane and was a graduate from Interboro High School. After serving an apprenticeship as a machinist, he eventually took a position at Boeing Defense Company from which he retired after 39 years. While at Boeing, Bob received many awards and was credited with several inventions that dramatically improved production. Bob was an antique car enthusiast who loved to frequent car shows or go cruising with friends to “fifties” diners or looking for covered bridges. A self taught luthier, Bob was well-known for his expertise in guitar repairs and maintenance. He loved spending time in his machine shop in the basement working on guitars, fixing anything that broke for family and friends or just making anything that would make life easier. Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise Menginie Crane; children: Lora (Michael) Barber and Robert (Clifford) Crane Jr. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Natalie, Mikey and Emily Barber. He is also survived by his brothers: George, (Betty), William (Judith), and Daniel (Regina) Crane. Last but not least, he will be missed by Josie, Shelley, Indy, Daisy, Boomer, and Betsy, his loving puppies. A visitation will be held on Saturday 8:30-10:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 10:00AM. Interment, St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019