Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. "Truck" Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. "Truck" Powers Obituary
Robert D. “Truck” Powers, 74, formerly of Glenolden, died October 22, 2019 at Amity Place. Born in Bromham, England, he was raised in Lester. A Navy Veteran serving 2 tours in Vietnam, he had been employed as a Truck Driver by Rapid Freight and Brennan Transportation. “Truck” was a member of Glenolden American Legion Post 566 and the Wildwood Elks. He golfed regularly, enjoyed pool and was an avid Phillies fan. Husband of the late Joanne McCuen Powers, survivors include his children, Robert (Nancy) Powers, John (Patricia) Powers, Glen (Karen) Powers and Sharon Mallick; 12 grandchildren; his sisters, Kay Voight and Patricia Tini. He was also brother of the late Michael Powers. Funeral Service will be 12:30 pm, Sat. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, Drexel Hill, PA where friends may call after 11:30 am. Contributions in his name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research. On-line Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now