|
|
Robert D. “Truck” Powers, 74, formerly of Glenolden, died October 22, 2019 at Amity Place. Born in Bromham, England, he was raised in Lester. A Navy Veteran serving 2 tours in Vietnam, he had been employed as a Truck Driver by Rapid Freight and Brennan Transportation. “Truck” was a member of Glenolden American Legion Post 566 and the Wildwood Elks. He golfed regularly, enjoyed pool and was an avid Phillies fan. Husband of the late Joanne McCuen Powers, survivors include his children, Robert (Nancy) Powers, John (Patricia) Powers, Glen (Karen) Powers and Sharon Mallick; 12 grandchildren; his sisters, Kay Voight and Patricia Tini. He was also brother of the late Michael Powers. Funeral Service will be 12:30 pm, Sat. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, Drexel Hill, PA where friends may call after 11:30 am. Contributions in his name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research. On-line Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019