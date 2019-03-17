|
Robert J. Dauphin, 62, of Clifton Heights ,PA passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne M. (nee Kosloski) Dauphin; loving father of Frannie (Mike) Borkowski and Bridget (Kevin) Toler; brother of Paul (Peggy) Dauphin; grandfather of Zachary, Sean and Samantha.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Tuesday, March 19, 9:30 a.m. Church of St. Eugene, 200 S. Oak Avenue Primos, PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass 11 a.m. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Main Line Health Home Care and Hospice, 240 Radnor Chester Road Radnor, PA 19087.
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2019