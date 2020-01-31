|
|
Robert David Muschelli, age 59 of Aston, suddenly on January 28, 2020. Robert served as a Marine, he worked at Kimberly Clark as a pulp prep for many years. Survivors: Cherished son of Helen Muschelli. Dear friend of Don Wasylyk. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday 9-10:15 am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston. Funeral Service: 10:30 am in our main chapel. Interment Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020