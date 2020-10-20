1/1
Robert "Bobby" Devine
Robert “Bobby” Devine, of Hershey’s Mill, passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Graduate of West Catholic and Notre Dame. Loving Husband of M. Therese (nee Hughes) Cosgrove-Devine. Father of Rebecca (Rodney) Redman. Also survived by 2 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Beloved brother of the late Margaret Hastings, Joseph, Edward, Jack, and Rev. Daniel Devine. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 where friends may call 10-10:45 A.M. Interment Ss Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to West Catholic H.S., 4501 Chestnut St, Phila, PA 19139 or Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380.


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Ss Peter & Paul Church
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Ss Peter & Paul Church
