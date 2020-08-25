Robert “Bobby” Dowd, 32, passed away in his home on Sunday, August 23 in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. He was born June 11, 1988 to William and Colleen (Grogan). Bobby graduated from Upper Darby High School in 2007. While attending high school, Bobby participated in football and wrestling. He received his Bachelor’s degree from West Chester University in 2012. He has been a dedicated employee at Hartford Steam Boiler for 7 years and was currently pursuing his Master’s degree from Ashford University. Bobby loved spending time with his friends, watching sports and playing wiffle ball with his brothers. He was an avid Phillies & Eagles fan. Family time was the most important thing to him, and he loved having family movie nights complete with lots of candy. His contagious laugh, huge smile, and generosity for all the ones he loved will be so missed. He is survived by his parents, William II and Colleen his brothers William III (Karla), Brian, sister Brianna (Dan) and his nephew Jayce. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday August 28, 9:30 am Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 am in the Church. Burial is Private. Contributions can be made in his memory to The Center for Autism, 3905 W Ford Rd #6, Philadelphia, PA 19131 https://www.thecenterforautism.org/donations/
