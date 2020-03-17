|
Robert E. (Bob) Adams, born in Pittsburgh, PA August 26, 1923; Died March 15, 2020 in Darby, PA. Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1948 with a B.S. degree in psychology. He enlisted in the Naval Air Corps in October 1942 and served as an aerial gunnery instructor until April 1946. Bob married Betty Ponist on February 5, 1948. They raised two children, Robin and Bruce, and have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. During their 59 year marriage (Betty passed away on April 1, 2007), they lived in Pittsburgh, Dearborn (Michigan), Cincinnati, Media, Wallingford and Swarthmore. They lived in Wallingford from January 2, 1966 to August 21, 2002 before moving to Briarcliffe Condominiums due to Betty’s health problems. Bob sold Bell Telephone Yellow Pages advertising with Reuben H. Donnelly Corp. from 1960 until he retired on December 1, 1987. Bob was active in St. John Chrysystom Roman Catholic Church in Wallingford as a lector and as CCD President. He was an avid golfer and belonged to Penn Oaks Country Club for 18 years. When Bob’s wife passed away in 2007, Bob spent more time with his children and grandchildren, and in many volunteer activities – at the Ed Oliver Golf Club in Wilmington, Delaware; at the Media Theatre for the Performing Arts; helping transport neighbors to appointments; and helping to feed the addicted and homeless at CityTeam Ministries in Chester. He also frequently met his old friends from Reuben H. Donnelly’s and his golfing buddies from Penn Oaks for lunch. Funeral services will be held at St. John Chrysystom Church 617 S. Providence Rd. in Wallingford Friday March 20. Viewing will be at 9 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m., with interment following at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Marple Township. Contribute to in Bob’s name – he leaves behind his son, Bruce Adams; daughter, Robin Giffin; son-in-law Bill Giffin; granddaughter Christina McCloskey (Bernard McCloskey); grandson Jeff Giffin (Lisa Giffin); and three great-grandchildren – Robyn Joyce, Amanda McCloskey and Juniper Giffin. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2020