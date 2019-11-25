|
1943 - 2019 Robert E. Sypher, 76, a resident of Thompson, PA, formerly of Media PA, was taken by his Lord on November 14, 2019. Robert was born in Englewood, NJ. to the late Robert M. and Helen O. Sypher. He was a Veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Bob loved to coach baseball for the Media Little League for many years and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Media Youth Center. He loved life, especially when enjoying times watching golf and playing it with his sons and friends. He was also an avid fan of all of the Philadelphia sports teams and was proud to root for them in victory or defeat. Bob particularly loved spending summers at the family lake house, an experience that spanned 44 yrs. Devotion to his grandchildren and family were his passions and where he found true joy. His community outreach and compassion for his friends, family and fellow vets also created a huge impact within the communities he lived. He stood tall when needed and listened when necessary, he was a sounding board for many and respected by all. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn Joy Sorensen/ Sypher; his three sons and their families; Robert D., wife Mary and son Bobby Sypher, Mark R., & wife Rosaleen and two children Devlin and Annika Sypher and son Steven E. Sypher; two brothers: Richard & wife Dorothy Sypher and Lewis Sypher. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Saturday, 10:00 am at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA. Funeral Service: Saturday, 11:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment: Private In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Media Youth Center at MYC 1 Youth Way, Media, PA or the Media little league at PO Box 1752 Media, PA. 19063. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 26, 2019