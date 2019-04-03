|
1923 - 2019 Robert Earl Flick, Sr., 95, died March 30, 2019 at his residence in Upper Darby, PA. Born and raised in New Kensington, PA, he was a long time resident of Upper Darby Twp. He and his wife Josephine (nee Rizzo) Flick, who died in September, 2018, had been married 70 years at the time of her death. Robert had worked for the Post Office over 25 years. He had proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a survivor of the USS Joseph Hewes sinking in 1942 and served as a Motor Machinist Mate 1/c until his discharge in 1947. Robert was a very active member of the Lansdowne Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Assistant Treasurer and made many crafts for the annual Christmas Bazaar. He collected many model planes and was a member of the Valley Forge Signal Seekers Club - Radio Controlled Model Airplanes. He enjoyed fishing and visiting the shore, especially Cape May, camping and home repairs, he could fix anything. In addition, he was the last survivor of ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Robert is survived by his loving daughter Joanne F. (Thomas) Leonard; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his sister Martha L. Bright and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son Robert E. Flick, Jr. who died in 2018. Funeral Service: Monday at 11 AM at the Lansdowne Baptist Curch, Lansdowne Ave. and LaCrosse Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may visit in the Church from 10 AM. Interment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above named Lansdowne Baptist Church would be appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019