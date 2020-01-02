|
Robert F. Carroll, 68, of Oxford, PA passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Twin Pines Nursing Home, West Grove. He was the husband of Nancy Klara Carroll with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Born in Darby, PA he was the son of the late Francis and Annette Acree Carroll. He enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing on the Delaware and Chesapeake Bays. He is survived by his wife; one son, Andrew Carroll of Oxford; one daughter, Sandra Edinger (Matthew) of McKinney, TX; and twin granddaughters, Madelyn and Kathryn Edinger. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Carroll, Jr. and a brother, Timothy Carroll. Services are private. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020