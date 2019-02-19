|
Robert F. “Bob” Floyd, 83, of Kennett Square, PA, formerly of Stuart, FL and West Chester, PA, passed away on February 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1935, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary (nee Gillen) Floyd. Bob was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed golf. He was also a great family man. Bob was the beloved husband of Charlotte A. (nee McElrea) Floyd, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage; loving step-father of Larry Sharkey, Jr., James Sharkey, Ann Marie Floyd, Patricia Tracy, Kathleen Kirby, and the late Joseph Edward Sharkey; caring step-grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Edward Floyd. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019